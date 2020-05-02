Ethan Powers, U.S. Navy, of Herscher, is one of more than 100 men and women in the South Carolina Corps of Cadets being honored for their academic and military leadership and excellence, despite a closed campus.
He was among those receiving the Supreme Council of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Award, given to outstanding cadets who have made significant contributions to demonstrate and encourage patriotism through participation in activities on campus or in the community.
Even though the ceremony was canceled because of COVID -19, The Citadel staff said they wanted to give the cadets the recognition they deserve. During their time at The Citadel, the ROTC departments provide military-contract cadets with officer training to allow them to begin their military careers as officers after graduation.
Through the departments, which include Air Force ROTC, Army ROTC, Marines ROTC and Navy ROTC, The Citadel is one of the nation's proven producers of top military leaders.
