Ethan Fritz graduates from Bradley University Apr 1, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ethan Fritz, of Clifton, received a degree in mechanical engineering from Bradley University at the end of the fall semester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Show up and vote Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Show up and vote Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: March 11, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Mar 11, 2023 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information.