Nathan Errampalli, of Bourbonnais, has been honored as a senior member of Nu Rho Psi National Honor Society in Neuroscience.
The society is by invitation and is open to graduate and undergraduate students who are making the study of neuroscience one of their major interests and who meet other academic qualifications.
Errampalli's major is neuroscience at Knox College.
