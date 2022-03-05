The Braselton and Brink Memorial Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-23 school year. Applicants need to be full-time engineering students pursuing undergraduate or technical degrees primarily in the field of civil engineering. Applicants should reside in Illinois/Northwest Indiana and have completed a minimum of 25 credit hours from an accredited college or university. Scholarship application requests can be sent to the scholarship administrator at BBScholarship@reltd.com. The deadline for completed applications is May 27.
