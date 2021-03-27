Emileigh Weigand, of Bourbonnais, was recently named to the fall dean's list at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Ind. She is a nursing major.
Trending Stories
Articles
- Kankakee police investigate shooting
- Candidate's husband arrested at forum
- Kankakee riverwalk design revealed, cost estimated at almost $3.5 million
- Vehicle crashes after being fired upon in Kankakee
- Bond set at $30,000 for husband of Kankakee clerk candidate
- Tennessee man arrested on charges of shooting at vehicle on I-57
- Man pleads guilty to homicide
- Voice of the People: Why isn't the line inside at Bradley DMV?
- UPDATED: Hall's candidacy rejected by electoral board
- Kankakee city clerk election results likely to be delayed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.