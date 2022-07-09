Elmhurst University graduates Jul 9, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local students recently graduated from Elmhurst University, including:• Virginia E. Buckley, of Kankakee, graduated with a Master of Business Administration. • Emily Ann Duis, of Sheldon, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.• Casey Janik, of Wilmington, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.• Haley Elizabeth Partyka, of Custer Park, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Extra, extra Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Extra, extra Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: July 2, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jul 2, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations.