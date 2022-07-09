Several local students recently graduated from Elmhurst University, including:

• Virginia E. Buckley, of Kankakee, graduated with a Master of Business Administration. 

• Emily Ann Duis, of Sheldon, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.

• Casey Janik, of Wilmington, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

• Haley Elizabeth Partyka, of Custer Park, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English.

