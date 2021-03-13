Edwin J. Barber Scholarship Grants of $500 and more are available to students pursuing full-time careers in ordained ministry, Christian education, youth ministry or other specialized ministries with the church.
Contact the Barber Scholarship Committee at Onarga United Methodist Church by emailing methodistof@att.net for applications. The deadline is May 31. Scholarships will be awarded by July 15.
Applications are open to everyone, but preference will be given to those in the Iroquois West School District or those who were raised in the boundaries of the Iroquois River District of the Illinois Great Rivers Conference of the United Methodist Church.
The Barber Education Trust was established in 1975 in memory of Edwin J. Barber to help with tuition and fees of those seeking full-time work in Christ's church. In 46 years, 144 scholarship grants totaling $61,877 have been awarded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.