Mary Dunleavy, of Kankakee, received a student employee scholarship from campus dining services at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
The scholarship recognizes dining service student employees who best exemplify reliability, quality of work, initiative and teamwork. A 2015 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Mary is a senior majoring in human development and family science with an emphasis in child life. She serves as secretary for the Human Development and Family Science Student Association, along with volunteering at Services for Independent Living.
She also is a research assistant at the MU Infant Cognition Lab and the MU Math Intervention Study. Her parents are Ken and Gail Dunleavy.
