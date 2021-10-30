The scholarship winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Foundation Scholarship have been chosen. They are:

• Angelina Knoch, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School

• Micah Thomas, Kankakee High School

• Tia Johnson, Kankakee High School

• Emilie Lindgren, Momence High School

• Jennifer Serrano, St. Anne Community High School

• Taylor DeYoung, St. Anne Community High School

Dr. Patricia Polk is the president of the group and Carol Webber is the scholarship chairwoman.