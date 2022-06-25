Curry receives Eleanor Hamrick Memorial Scholarship Jun 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Claire Curry was named the recipient of the 2022 Eleanor Hamrick Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to an Iroquois County High School graduate pursuing a degree in education.Curry is a Watseka High School graduate attending Purdue University in the fall studying speech language pathology. She is the daughter of Chris and Amy Curry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Father-daughter dance Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Father-daughter dance Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: June 11, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 11, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.