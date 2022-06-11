Craighead receives nursing scholarship Jun 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marianna Craighead, of Milford, received the Ray and Alice Forman Memorial Scholarship at Lakeview College of Nursing. Marianna is a nursing student at the Danville Campus. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: June 4, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 4, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people.