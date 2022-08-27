Concordia University Wisconsin honors Aug 27, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local students were recently named to the spring semester dean’s list at Concordia University Wisconsin, including:• Abigail Kerrins, of Cullom, a junior majoring in nursing.• Rose Feeney, of Diamond, a junior majoring in rehab science.• Lily Atwood, of Sheldon, a freshman majoring in event management. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Goodbye, old pal Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Goodbye, old pal Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: Aug. 20, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 20, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. Submit photos to localfaces@daily-journal.com.