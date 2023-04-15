Coastal Carolina University honors Apr 15, 2023 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jade Baker, of Bourbonnais; and Kylie Balgemann, of Essex, were recently named to the fall semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Work smarter, not harder Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Work smarter, not harder Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local Faces Art show awareness (copy) (copy) Photo courtesy of Clove Alliance Apr 1, 2023 Clove Alliance staff and volunteers pose for a photo at the 2nd annual Brave, Bold, & Believed art show. The event will return April 13.