Full-time engineering students pursuing degrees primarily in the field of civil engineering are encouraged to apply for the The Braselton and Brink Memorial Foundation Scholarship.

Applicants should reside in Illinois or Northwest Indiana and have completed a minimum of 25 credit hours from an accredited college or university.

The foundation has awarded more than 100 scholarships to undergraduate students.

Please contact the scholarship administrator at BBScholarship@reltd.com to request an application.

Completed applications must be received by May 27 to be considered for the 2022-23 school year.

