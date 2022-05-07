Civil engineering scholarships available May 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Full-time engineering students pursuing degrees primarily in the field of civil engineering are encouraged to apply for the The Braselton and Brink Memorial Foundation Scholarship.Applicants should reside in Illinois or Northwest Indiana and have completed a minimum of 25 credit hours from an accredited college or university.The foundation has awarded more than 100 scholarships to undergraduate students.Please contact the scholarship administrator at BBScholarship@reltd.com to request an application.Completed applications must be received by May 27 to be considered for the 2022-23 school year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The month of May Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The month of May Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local Faces Art show awareness Photo courtesy of Clove Alliance Apr 23, 2022 Art show for awareness