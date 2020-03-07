Several civil engineering scholarships are available from Braselton and Brink Memorial Foundation. Applicants must be full-time engineering students pursuing undergraduate or technical degrees primarily in the field of civil engineering.
Applicants should reside in Illinois/northwest Indiana and have completed a minimum of 25 credit hours from an accredited college or university.
Application deadline is May 22. Request an application at bbscholarship@reltd.com.
