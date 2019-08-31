Dr. Jen B. Ciaccio, formerly of Momence, completed her doctorate in kinesiology with an emphasis in psychology of movement from Temple University, Philadelphia, Pa. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Millikin University and master’s degree at Indiana State University, Terre Haute, Ind.
Prior to completing her Ph.D., Ciaccio worked at several institutions of higher education in many different roles. Most recently she was the director of residential education at Wagner College, Staten Island, N.Y. Previously, she was assistant dean for student affairs at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago, and a residence life assistant director at Temple University.
She has also been a faculty member and coach at Lincoln College. She began her current position as senior associate director, residence life, in July 2019 at Pennsylvania State University in State College, Pa. She was Momence High School valedictorian, class of 1989 and The Daily Journal Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.
