Central High School honor roll Jul 2, 2022 The honor roll for the second semester at Central High School has been released and includes the following students:Straight A'sKalyn Alberts, Tyler Baker, Laney Bottorff, Allison Cox, Abbey Hanson, Sydney Hanson, Carly Perzee, Landon Schafer, Katherine Thompsen, Dylan Behrends, Alana Gray, Jackson Harrington, Nathan Kohn, Jayce Meier, Caleb Meister, Amarion Paxton, Luke Shoven, Kylie Smith, Serena Wilborn; Harmony Boudreau, Kyle Gifford, Lucas Gifford, Christian Gigl, Allison Girard, Emily Gutierrez, Carlie Malmer, Cassandra Marion, Emma McGill, Tatum Parks, Jackson Regnier, Sydney Rohlwing, Izabelle Stoops, Keith Sullivan, Blair Bottorff, Madison Langley, Myah Martinez, Nathan Moenck, Samantha Perzee, Alyvia Porter, Audra Prairie, Owen Rasmussen, Gracie Schroeder, Madison Smith and Anna Winkel.High honorsKaylee Brosseau, Hunter Davis, Saige Duby, Diego Gutierrez, Christa Hickman, Kamryn Jemar, Kassidy LeClair, Emmaly Martin, Jarrett Palmer, Kody Warpet, Ella White, Hope Wilken, Haven Beherns, Jeffery Hermanowicz, Alana Pourroy, Katherine Winkel, Blaike Archer, Emilie Baker, Karmen Cody, Kendra Cody, Leah Johnson, Adyson Martin, Xavier McCorkle, Lexi Salazar and Janessia Villagomez.HonorsKaylynn Buente, Ava Crabtree, Avril Heimberger, Michael Hess, Matthew Kent, Ryan Kohler, Haley Krach, Marshall Meyer, William Schafer, Delana Shreffler, Ben Thompsen, Tyler Balthazor, David Buente, Clarke Busick, Kenzi Dehm, Julia Hilgeman, Kaylee Mathy, Abbie Ownbey, Evan Redwing, Alexis Schoon, Emma Skeen, Evan Warner, Nathan Warner, Hope Albright, Dominick Bruno, Peyton Chandler, Macy Crabtree, Chase Fieleke, Logan Fritz, Camden Gerdes, Avry Gray, Gavin McKee, Cameron Meents, Eden Meier, Christopher Papineau, Charisma Rasmussen, Jayden Rees, Austin Schoon, Jasmine Stewart, Ethan Trout, Rory Campbell, Alaina Clyden, Ethen Flood, Alexis Hall, Gabriel Hoogstraat, Sydney Jemar, Carter Kelley, Koen Messer, Gianni Panozzo, Amelia Regnier, Aislyn Rohlwing, Joseph Thompsen, Lillian Unger and Owen Wilder.