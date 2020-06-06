The Kankakee Area Career Center's SkillsUSA Chapter and its students have earned the Chapter Excellence Program Quality Chapter Award from the Illinois SkillsUSA organization.
Formal honor for this achievement will take place at a later, in-person event the chapter attends.
The group is advised by Mike Johnston, Melissa Kapidis, Dawn Kleeber and Jonathan Cruz.
The chapter helps students become career ready through intentional learning of personal skills, workplace skills and technical skills grounded in academics. Each student's achievement is measured by his or her essential workplace skills, including personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic and organization in chapter activities. Students can compete in more than 130 occupational areas.
