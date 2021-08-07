Leah Campos, of Diamond, was named to the dean's list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column:
Local Faces
- Daily Journal staff report
-
Reader-submitted photos of local people and events in July.
