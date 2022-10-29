Cairns named to University of Utah dean's list Oct 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Lucas Cairns, of Coal City, was recently named to the dean’s list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: There's no place like home Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: There's no place like home Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: Oct. 22, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Oct 22, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information.