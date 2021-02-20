Brian White, of Manhattan, was recently named to the dean's list at The University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he is majoring in health and human performance.
Brian White named to University of Wisconsin-Platteville dean's list
Trending Stories
Articles
- New occupant at Coyote Canyon?
- UPDATED: Kankakee police conducting death investigation
- Five bowlers make Kankakee County history
- Kankakee mayor's election opponent alleges misconduct
- Kankakee resident awaits heart, both lungs transplant
- Stabbing leads to 2 arrests
- Westwood OB-GYN moves locations
- Police: Dog found with its mouth and legs zip-tied, owner charged
- Lisa Marie Lambert
- Kankakee City Council rejects call for investigation into mayor's campaign finances
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.