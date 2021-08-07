Several local students have been named to the spring semester dean's list at Bradley University, including:
-- Taylor Arseneau, of Bourbonnais, learning behavior specialist I ESL endorsement
-- Darlynn Best, of Coal City, interactive media game design
-- Hannah Bilgri, of Bourbonnais, early childhood education ESL endorsement
-- Alyssa Boyles, of Manhattan, psychology
-- Lily Edwards, of Bourbonnais, elementary education ESL endorsement
-- Kyle Fuller, of Braidwood, interactive media game design
-- Kaitlyn Goetz, of Manhattan, FCS dietetics
-- Grace Gorman, of Grant Park, nursing
-- Ian Hamann, of Peotone, finance
-- Sean Hansen, of Gardner, construction
-- Mikayla Hendershott, of Kankakee, psychology
-- Dustin Kelly, of Wilmington, electrical engineering
-- Sara Koronkowski, of Kankakee, psychology
-- Maja Mallory, of Wilmington, psychology
-- Jax Melville, of Manhattan, history and social studies education, high school
-- Andrew Schmitt, of Bourbonnais, manufacturing engineering technology
-- Alysia Solis, of Bradley, FCS hospitality management
-- Jacob Weisman, of Coal City, nutrition and dietetics
-- Devan Wilbur, of Kankakee, communication television arts.