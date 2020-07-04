Many local students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Bradley University, including:
• Logan Harrington, of Bradley, majoring in biology education to teach high school students
• Blaine Livingston, of Dwight, majoring in organizational communications
• Devan Wilbur, of Kankakee, majoring in communication, television arts
• Sean Hansen, of Gardner, majoring in construction
• Hayden Crawford, of Manteno, majoring in construction
• Jaremy Hernandez, of Kankakee, majoring in construction
• Hannah Bilgri, of Bourbonnais, majoring in early childhood education with an ESL endorsement
• Natalie Schoeneck, of Diamond, majoring in early childhood education, with an ESL endorsement
• Dustin Kelly, of Wilmington, majoring in electrical engineering
• Nickolas Kirchner, of Bonfield, majoring in electrical engineering
• Kirsten Coulter, of Peotone, majoring in elementary education with an ESL endorsement
• Kaitlyn Goetz, of Manhattan, majoring in FCS dietetics
• Ian Hamann, of Peotone, majoring in finance
• Connor Gantzert, of Dwight, majoring in health science
• Jackilyn Weller, of Cullom, majoring in health science
• Rebecca Reece, of Beecher, majoring in industrial engineering
• Cailyn Talamonti, of Manhattan, majoring in interactive media animation
• Darlynn Best, of Coal City, majoring in interactive media game design
• Andrew Schmitt, of Bourbonnais, majoring in manufacturing engineering technology
• Griffin Becker, of Buckingham, majoring in mechanical engineering
• Conor Livingston, of Dwight, majoring in middle school education mathematics
• Evan Fear, of Bourbonnais, majoring in music business
• Megan Kijewski, of Bourbonnais, majoring in nursing
• Julianna Torres, of Burbonnais, majoring in nursing
• Maja Mallory, of Wilmington, majoring in psychology
• Sara Koronkowski, of Kankakee, majoring in psychology
• Holly Grizzle, of Coal City, majoring in psychology
• Alyssa Boyles, of Manhattan, majoring in psychology
• Miranda Starks, of Diamond, majoring in studio art graphic design
• Cierra Conrad, of Kempton, majoring in theatre arts production
• Kenzie Lindgren, of Clifton, majoring in user experience design
