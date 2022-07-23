Several local students received degrees from Bradley University, including:
• Darlynn Best, of Coal City, interactive media game design.
• Kaitlyn Goetz, of Manhattan, family and consumer sciences — dietetics.
• Sean Hansen, of Gardner, construction.
• Sara Koronkowski, of Kankakee, psychology, religious studies.
• Jacob Weisman, of Coal City, nutrition and dietetics.
