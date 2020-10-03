Several local students received awards from Bradley University's Slane College of Communications and Fine Arts, including:
• Cailyn Talamonti, of Manhattan, Outstanding Animation Student (junior) by the Department of Interactive Media.
• Alyssa Boyles, of Manhattan, Outstanding Student in Ceramics by the Department of Art and Design.
• Jordyn Hajek, of Bourbonnais, Academic Excellence in Animation and Game Design (BFA) by the Department of Interactive Media.
