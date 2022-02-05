Several local students have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Bradley University, including:
-- Carmella Barkley, of Diamond, majoring in early childhood education with an ESL endorsement.
-- Darlynn Best, of Coal City, majoring in interactive media game design.
-- Hannah Bilgri, of Bourbonnais, majoring in early childhood education with an ESL endorsement.
-- Humberto Camargo, of Kankakee, majoring in user experience design.
-- Lily Edwards, of Bourbonnais, majoring in elementary education with an ESL endorsement.
-- Grace Gorman, of Grant Park, majoring in nursing.
-- Sydney Fulford, of Kankakee, majoring in nursing.
-- Ian Hamann, of Peotone, majoring in finance.
-- Sean Hansen, of Gardner, majoring in construction.
-- Kennedy Kaufman, of Bourbonnais, majoring in political science.
-- Megan Kijewski, of Bourbonnais, majoring in nursing.
-- Robert Kijewski, of Bourbonnais, majoring in manufacturing engineering, lean manufacturing.
-- Sara Koronkowski, of Kankakee, majoring in psychology.
-- Maja Mallory, of Wilmington, majoring in psychology.
-- Katherine O'Flynn, of Manhattan, majoring in music business.
-- Meagan Ruger, of Beecher, majoring in sports communication.
-- Paige Sherwood, of Grant Park, majoring in nursing.
-- Hannah Shirkey, of Essex, majoring in early childhood education with an ESL endorsement.
-- Luke Trepanier, of Manteno, studying in the academic exploration program.
-- Rudy Wolfer, of Manhattan, majoring in interactive media game design.