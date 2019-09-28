Several local students were named to the spring dean's list at Bradley University, including: Devan Wilbur, of Kankakee; Cailyn Talamonti, of Manhattan; Darlynn Best, of Coal City; Spencer McDaniel, of Gardner; Kenzie Lindgren, of Clifton; Evan Fear, of Bourbonnais; Sean Hansen, of Gardner; Allison White, of Manhattan; Kirsten Coulter, of Peotone; Kaitlyn Goetz, of Manhattan; Connor Gantzert, of Dwight; Jackilyn Weller, of Cullom; Taylor Arseneau, of Bourbonnais; Alexis Lovell, of Herscher; Emily Allhands, of Watseka; Sara Koronkowski, of Kankakee; and Maja Mallory, of Wilmington.

