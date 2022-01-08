Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light freezing rain this afternoon. High 32F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.