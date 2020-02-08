Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center honor roll for the first and second quarters.
High honor roll, seventh grade: Eagan Allers, Alejandro Andrade-Gutierrez, Abigail Benoit, Hayden Berens, Kloey Bull, Myah Crawford, Reese Freelund, Nicholas Johnson, William Latham, Olivia Lippelt, Mallory McTaggart, Isabella Pusateri, Leah Swilley, Ella Walter.
Honor roll, seventh grade: Nicholas Allen, Cayden Arbour, Mark Argyelan, Timmy Ashley, Natalia Bustos-Nolte, Kate Corbus , Isabelle Cresswell, Jasmine Damper, Emma Day, Sophia DeCarlo, Maya DeYoung, Emilee Fitzgerald, Carter Forkenbrock, Jayda Gilbert, Dixie Goebig, Kashman Goranson, Haylea Grilli, Natalie Gross, Marissa Heavener, Lyndsay Jemar, Blake Koche, Delaney Kreissler, Livia Lamie, Justyse Lee, Owen McCarty, Rebecca Marcotte, Rachel Meskis, Cortlynn Ninis, Tessa Offill, Abigail Parson, Isabella Perez, Addison Peterson, Gavin Quinlan, Emmeline Sovinski, Michaela Sowles, Grace Spacht, Kylee Stone, Kenvontae Sutton, Emily Sztuba, Lola Turner, Claire Whittington, Conner Wilson, Sophia Zimbauer.
Honor roll, eighth grade: Brandon Abbott, Jade Bouquin, Kayla Bright, Chloe Coddens, Sydney Curtis, Addison Godin, Karmine Esparza, Lauren Fortin, Ebenezer Gideon, Carter Gonzalez, Reagan Graham, Bella Hargate, JaBrea Holloway, Deon Jackson, Miracle Kent, Neiko Kibbons, Ryan Lane, Ly Le, Emmerson Longtin, Kyla McIntyre, Jada McKenzie, Owen Marcukaitis, Christopher Medina, Eva Morris, Avrey Nuesse, Dominic Panozzo, Vaari Patel, Julissa Pizano-Calderon, Isabelle Prendergast, Carson Quigley, Hope Rago, Logan Rattin, Julianne Sacks, Margaret Soucie, Libby Spaulding, Addison Speer, Aleksandra Szczech, Emily Tsirikos, Madison Way, Eleena Weatherford, Kayla Willett, Braydon Witthoft, Kyler Wolfe.
