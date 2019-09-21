Some local students recently graduated from Bismarck State College in Bismarck, N.D., including: Kevin Brands, of Dwight, with an Associate in Applied Science in nuclear power technology; and Jeremy Jiskra, of Coal City, with an Associate in Applied Science in nuclear power technology.

