The following students from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School were recently named Illinois State Scholars. Front row, left: Haley Dexter, of Bourbonnais; Elizabeth Salerno, of Bourbonnais; Eden Rainbolt, of Bradley; and Anna Latham, of Bourbonnais. Back row, left: Victoria Dilday, of Bourbonnais; Jessica Vickery, of Kankakee; Amelia Conroy, of Kankakee; and Emily Antognoli, of Kankakee.
