...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Marla Heldt is retiring as the business manager of Beecher School District 200U after about 29 years of service. She began working in the school district as the business manager in June 1994.
Marla was a Beecher High School graduate and a longtime Grant Park resident.
A special reception in her honor will be from 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesday in the Beecher High School Library. Everyone is invited.
During her time working for the district, she attended at least 350 monthly board meetings. Her last board meeting will be Monday.
Marla has worked with six superintendents, including: Ray LaPorte, George Obradovich, Tammy Roskamp, Jeff McCartney, Brad Cox and Beecher’s current superintendent Dr. Jack Gaham. She also worked closely with several former and present school board members and many, many, faculty and staff.
She rarely missed a day of work and also had worked as bookkeeper and transportation supervisor.
Her peers said, "Her dedication and commitment to Beecher School District has never wavered, and throughout the years she has made a large impact on the administration, school board, faculty and community."