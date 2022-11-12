Marla Heldt is retiring as the business manager of Beecher School District 200U after about 29 years of service. She began working in the school district as the business manager in June 1994.

Marla was a Beecher High School graduate and a longtime Grant Park resident.

A special reception in her honor will be from 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesday in the Beecher High School Library. Everyone is invited.

