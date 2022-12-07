BBCHS students named Illinois State Scholars Daily Journal staff report Dec 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School is pleased to announce that the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) has named 42 BBCHS seniors from the Class of 2023 as Illinois State Scholars.These students were selected on the basis of ACT and/or SAT scores and unweighted GPA at the end of the sixth semester. The students represent the top ten percent of all seniors in Illinois.• Lillian Adkins • Bryan Aldridge• Nolan Bassett• Abigail Betterton• Jocelyn Boswell• Audrey Boudreau• Carly Carrigan• Adrienne Chinski• Caidon Chisum• Alexis Clary• Joshua Clifton• Fiona Degedeh• Abraham Diaz• Ella Drury• Alejandra Gomez• Gregory Gray• Lauren Gross• Gabriel Heather• Grace Johnson• Natalie Johnson • Anna Ligthart• Sophia Longtin• Naythan McKuras• Abigail Moore• Mallory Ninis• Luke Noble• Jay Patel• Maya Proctor• Gabrielle Rounds• Larrigan Saindon• Weston Sendra• Teagan Shear• Alexander Sheely• Nicole Solick• Micah Swilley• Rylie Swinford• Samantha Tomic• Shyam Vachhani• Sebastian White• Ethan Woodrum• Lillian Yuska• Katrina Zettergren Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Giving back Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Giving back Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local Faces Art show awareness (copy) Photo courtesy of Clove Alliance Nov 19, 2022 Clove Alliance staff and volunteers pose for a photo at the 2nd annual Brave, Bold, & Believed art show at the Majestic in April. The organization will celebrate 35 years in December.