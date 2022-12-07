Daily Journal logo

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School is pleased to announce that the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) has named 42 BBCHS seniors from the Class of 2023 as Illinois State Scholars.

These students were selected on the basis of ACT and/or SAT scores and unweighted GPA at the end of the sixth semester. The students represent the top ten percent of all seniors in Illinois.

• Lillian Adkins 

