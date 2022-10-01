Idalia Marin

Idalia Marin and Superintendent Matt Vosberg, of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

 Photo submitted

On Sept. 28, Idalia Marin was awarded an IRTAF grant check.

The Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation awards $36,500 in grant money to several public school educators (Pre-K through 12) statewide. IRTAF is affiliated with the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, a lobbying group for retired educators, with a current membership of more than 40,000.

Marin, of Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School, Bradley, was awarded $160.

