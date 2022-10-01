...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Idalia Marin and Superintendent Matt Vosberg, of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
On Sept. 28, Idalia Marin was awarded an IRTAF grant check.
The Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation awards $36,500 in grant money to several public school educators (Pre-K through 12) statewide. IRTAF is affiliated with the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, a lobbying group for retired educators, with a current membership of more than 40,000.
Marin, of Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School, Bradley, was awarded $160.
Marin said, "Students in my class are strengthening their reading through literature in their native language. Students in my class are focusing on reading authentic literature. Our classroom units focus on honoring and strengthening student's cultural identity and self esteem."