Several local students were named to the dean's list at Aurora University, including: Kellee Ward, of Ashkum, a sophomore social work major; Alexis Mazzuchi, of Bourbonnais, a freshman business administration major; Destyne Velazquez, of Bourbonnais, a senior social work major; Abigail Smith, of Braidwood, a junior business administration major; Alyssa Tiangco, of Braidwood, a senior social work major; Samuel Lepper, of Essex, a junior business administration major; Caroline Torkelson, of Manhattan, a senior nursing major; Harry Crawford, of Manteno, a sophomore business administration and communications major; Gavin Zimbelman, of Manteno, a junior sports management and business administration major; Mykayla Cowger, of Peotone, a senior criminal justice and psychology major; Kelcie Stewart, of St. Anne, a junior social work major; and William Van Duyne, of Wilmington, a sophomore accounting major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!