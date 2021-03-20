Several local students were named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Augustana College, including: 

Braceville

Jordan Bartels, who is majoring in teaching Spanish

Braidwood

Casey Cromp, who is majoring in music education / instrumental

Coal City

McKenzie Hennessy, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders

Essex

Georgia Votta, who is majoring in physics

Gardner

Wilton Jackman, undecided

Kankakee

Hailey Mendell, who is majoring in art education

Manhattan

- Robert Christel, who is majoring in psychology

- Megan Crawford, who is majoring in accounting

- Jacob Tolbert, who is majoring in music education / vocal