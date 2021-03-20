Several local students were named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Augustana College, including:
Braceville
Jordan Bartels, who is majoring in teaching Spanish
Braidwood
Casey Cromp, who is majoring in music education / instrumental
Coal City
McKenzie Hennessy, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders
Essex
Georgia Votta, who is majoring in physics
Gardner
Wilton Jackman, undecided
Kankakee
Hailey Mendell, who is majoring in art education
Manhattan
- Robert Christel, who is majoring in psychology
- Megan Crawford, who is majoring in accounting
- Jacob Tolbert, who is majoring in music education / vocal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.