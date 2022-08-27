Augustana College graduates Aug 27, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local students recently received degrees from Augustana College, including:• Oscar Almanza Cisneros, of Beecher, majored in business administration and management, Spanish for professional use and accounting.• Jordan Bartels, of Braceville, majored in teaching Spanish.• Logan Pierard, of Coal City, majored in biology.• Claire Borsch, of Manhattan, majored in kinesiology.• Robert Christel, of Manhattan, majored in psychology, marketing and business management.• Megan Crawford, of Manhattan, majored in accounting, finance and marketing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Goodbye, old pal Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Goodbye, old pal Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Local Faces Local faces: Aug. 20, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 20, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. Submit photos to localfaces@daily-journal.com.