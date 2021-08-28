Several local students were named to the dean’s list at Augustana College, including:
• Jordan Bartels, of Braceville, majoring in teaching Spanish
• Robert Christel, of Manhattan, majoring in psychology
• Megan Crawford, of Manhattan, majoring in accounting
• Casey Cromp, of Braidwood, majoring in music education, instrumental
• Hunter Esposito, of Gardner, majoring in business administration, marketing
• Hailey Mendell, of Kankakee, majoring in art education
• Wesley Pulver, of Dwight, majoring in computer science
•Georgia Votta, of Essex, majoring in physics