Daily Journal staff report

The Kiwanis Club of Kankakee awarded six $1,000 scholarships April 17 during a luncheon at the Quality Inn in Bradley.

The scholarships continue a heritage of honoring academic excellence by Kiwanis that goes back for 99 years. The original silver trophy that was engraved with the names of the first winners was brought to the event by the Kankakee County Museum.

