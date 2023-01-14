Robin Allen, of Momence, has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community. In December 2022, she concluded a master's course of study with a Master of Arts in Biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

Allen is also the director of the Edward Chipman Public Library in Momence.

Having applied the tools of science, education and conservation to become leaders in conservation communities, graduate students in the Global Field Program (GFP) and the Advanced Inquiry Program (AIP) from Miami University's Project Dragonfly finish their master's studies.

