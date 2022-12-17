Bishop Mac IL scholars

Front row, from left, Addison Langelett, Krista Surprenant, Ava Brosseau, Anna Dexter and Camille Kuntz; back row, from left, Kolton Hunt, Carter Heinrich, Mason Alberts and Landon Provost.

 Photo provided

Bishop McNamara Catholic School Principal Terry Granger announced nine Bishop McNamara Catholic School students from the graduating class of 2023 have been honored as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the states’ college access and financial aid agency, presents this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 17,340 honorees join the other top students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

Illinois State Scholars represent about the Top 10 percent of high school seniors, hailing from 676 different high schools across the state. Selection is based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and/or class rank at the end of their junior year.

