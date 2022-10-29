Henderson-Datweiler Wedding

Emily Henderson and Trey Datweiler were married June 25 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Fairbury. The reception was held at the Walton Center in Fairbury.

The bride is the daughter of Jeff and Kristen Henderson, of Herscher. The groom is the son of Todd and Deb Datweiler, also of Herscher.

The couple lives in Noblesville, Ind.

