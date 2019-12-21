Goudreau’s 90th Birthday

Jim Goudreau, of Bradley, will be celebrating his 90th Birthday on Christmas Day. He was born to Philip and Goldie Goudreau on Dec. 25, 1929, in Kankakee. He married the late Norma Coffman on May 5, 1953, in Lexington Ky., where he was stationed in the U.S. Army.
They have three children: Marla (Jerry) Kuntz; Rhonda (Tom) Finefield; and Kevin (Joni) Goudreau, all of Bourbonnais. They have eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He enjoys spending time with family, cheering on his Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears and keeping on a tradition of attending the Indianapolis 500 for more than 50 years.
A private dinner will be hosted by his family in late December.
