Ronald and Judith Gall celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Ronald and the former Judith Freeman were married July 21, 1962, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

They have three sons: Paul (Lisa), of Mooresville, Ind.; Richard, of Momence; and Michael (Jennifer), of Kankakee.

They also have five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Ronald retired from Nu Farm in Chicago Heights. Judith retired from Baker and Taylor in Momence. They are both members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence.

Recommended for you