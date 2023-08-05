Dr. Michael and Janice Galbreath, of Peotone, will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at a family celebration this weekend.

The couple has seven children: Andrew and Tami Galbreath, of Bourbonnais; Brian and Cathy Galbreath, of Mt. Prospect; Sean, of Peotone; Meghan and Josh Klasic, of Billings, Mont.; Kevin and Kristin Galbreath, of Muskego, Wis.; Luke Galbreath, of Chicago; and Zachary Galbreath, of Bourbonnais. They also have 10 grandchildren: Scott, the late Jacob, Ben, Cayla, Will, Norah, Owen, Liam, James and Theodore.

Michael and the former Janice Donaghue were married Aug. 4, 1973, at Little Flower Catholic Church, in Chicago.

