Tranel-Bradford Engagement

The parents of Jenna Tranel and Jordan Bradford, both of Libertyville, are happy to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their children. The couple will be married May 14 on the Amalfi Coast, Italy.
Jenna is the daughter of Roch and Kat Tranel, of Libertyville. Jordan is the son of Michelle (Rick) Fombelle, of Decatur, and the late Shane Bradford.
Jenna graduated from Libertyville High School and received her bachelor’s degree at Illinois Wesleyan University. She is the director of sales and marketing at The Tranel Financial Group in Libertyville.
Jordan graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and received his bachelor’s degree at Illinois Wesleyan University. He is a financial adviser at Tranel Financial Group in Libertyville.
