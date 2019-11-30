Swann-Skelly Engagement

Alexa Swann and Colin Skelly, both of Wilmington, N.C., are happy to announce their engagement and approaching marriage. The couple will be married June 26, 2020, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church On The Sound. The reception will follow at Wrightsville Manor in Wilmington, N.C.
Alexa is the daughter of Jerry and Wanda Myers, of Statesville, N.C. Colin is the son of Patrick and Sharon Skelly, of Bourbonnais.
