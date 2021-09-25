Stenzinger-Hernandez Engagement

Richard and Rhonda Stenzinger, of Bourbonnais, along with Sarah Dunn, of Colorado, and Anthony Villalpando, of California, are pleased to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their children, Santiago Stenzinger and Giovanna Hernandez, of Colorado Springs, Colo. The couple will be married Oct. 22 in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.
