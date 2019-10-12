The parents of Tara St. Germaine and Connor Mulcahy, both of Kankakee, are happy to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their children. The couple will be married Oct. 19 at Small Memorial Park in Kankakee with a reception after.
Tara is the daughter of Doug St. Germaine, of Bonfield, and Dale and Dawn Haggard, of Limestone. Connor is the son of Michael and Jo Lynn Mulcahy, of Kankakee.
