Schultz-Stanhibel Engagement

Parents of Chelsea Schultz and Timothy Stanhibel, both of Manhattan, are happy to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their children. The couple will be married Oct. 5 in Bourbonnais with the reception in Kankakee.
Chelsea is the daughter of John and Debi Schultz, of Kankakee. Timothy is the son of Frank and Elizabeth Rice, of Oak Forest; and Dennis and Suzan Stanhibel, of New Lenox.
